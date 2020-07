15:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Haemek hospital: 21 Covid-19 patients, 7 in serious condition 21 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Haemek hospital in Afula. One patient is in critical condition, sedated and on a ventilator. Six others are in serious condition; five are in moderate condition; the others are mild cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs