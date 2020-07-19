14:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Former Mossad head calls Barbash appointment 'total mistake' Former Mossad chief Maj. Gen. Danny Yatom warns against the appointment of Prof. Gabi Barbash as Coronavirus Coordinator. "Another embarrassing move by the Israeli government - to place a doctor at the head of the coronavirus struggle is a total mistake. The crisis goes far beyond laboratory tests and hospital beds, it affects all government ministries whose activities need to be coordinated and monitored, there are more suitable candidates on the list of names. Why didn't they respond to Eisenkot who expressed his willingness?" ► ◄ Last Briefs