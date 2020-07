14:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 25-year-old woman moderately injured in accident in Tel Aviv-Yafo United Hatzalah medical teams provided first aid to a 25-year-old driver of a vehicle who was moderately injured in an accident on Hamarpeh Street in Tel Aviv-Yafo. ► ◄ Last Briefs