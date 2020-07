12:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Hillel Yaffe Medical Center has 35 who tested coronavirus positive Hillel Yaffe Medical Center reports 35 patients who tested coronavirus positive, being treated in two dedicated wards. 11 are in light condition, 6 are in moderate condition, and 15 in severe condition, five of whom are critical. ► ◄ Last Briefs