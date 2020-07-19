|
News BriefsTamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20
Health Ministry launches Bedouin COVID-19 info campaign
The Health Ministry is releasing videos intended for Bedouin society that illustrate the danger of infection at parties and events.
For the Bedouin, the Health Ministry saw fit to prepare the video in two versions, for men and women. It remains to be seen whether Leftist organizations will challenge the expenditure of public funds for the gender separation videos in the Supreme Court.
