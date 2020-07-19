Prof. Dov Schwartz: 'Our blood is on Netanyahu and Gantz's conscience'

Atomic Energy Commission former chief scientist Prof. Dov Schwartz warned in a Kan News interview here that Israel's situation is almost irreparable: "We're three weeks away from the failure of the intensive care system. There are three weeks before hospitals will have to decide who to entubate.

"Our blood is on the consciences of Netanyahu and Gantz. All the decisions made so far have been useless. Everything must be closed. I propose to make a total closure for three weeks; the decision must be made today and immediately."