Ehud Barak calls Netanyahu 'delusional, frightened, confused'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following his remarks against the demonstration last night in front of his residence in Jerusalem.

"Netanyahu is delusional, panicked, and confused, so he turns to incitement and fake news. These aren't the Palestinians. It's the people of Israel taking to the streets. Because there is no bread, no money, and no democracy. Go to unpaid leave. And prepare for three weekly hearings in the Jerusalem District Court."

Netanyahu wrote earlier about the protest in front of his residence, "It's come out: Palestinian Authority flag in the Leftist demonstration organized by Ehud Barak."