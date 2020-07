12:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 80-year-old electric bicycle rider killed by Netanya car An 80-year-old electric bicycle rider was killed by a car in Netanya. MDA crews who arrived at the scene were forced to determine his death, and evacuated the driver of the offending vehicle, a 36-year-old man, to Laniado Hospital in the city in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs