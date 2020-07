11:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Health Ministry says coronavirus death toll reaches 406 According to the Health Ministry, 1,414 tested coronavirus positive yesterday. The number of patients on ventilator rose to 62, and the death toll from the virus is 406. ► ◄ Last Briefs