Minister: Cabinet miscussions exhausting, 'mainly idle talk'

A cabinet minister spoke on the weekend about the major government discussions that have taken place since its inception. "The discussions in meetings are exhausting, they're mostly idle talk," the minister said.

"Every minister wants to have his say, it's mostly statements, confrontations, and sound bites for the media," he said. "Ministers run in the middle of meetings to feed stories to journalists. Discussions on substantive matters are almost non-existent due to the size of the government."