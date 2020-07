10:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Another Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court judge tests coronavirus positive Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Judge Shmuel Melamed tested coronavirus positive yesterday. According to Kan News he was last in court last Thursday. One judge and three workers who came in contact with the judge were notified to enter isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs