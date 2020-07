10:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Professor Gabi Barbash to take on role of Coronavirus Crisis Manager Former Ichilov Hospital Director and former Health Ministry Director Professor Gabi Barbash will take on the role to manage the coronavirus crisis, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs