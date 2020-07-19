|
Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing
The Trump administration is attempting to block billions of dollars for contact tracing, additional testing, and other coronavirus mitigation efforts that would potentially be included in Congress's next coronavirus relief package, officials involved in the negotiations told the Washington Post.
According to the Post's sources, the administration is also trying to block billions in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
