PA: 0.64% COVID-19 death rate

Four PA residents aged 40, 59, 69 and 95 died of the coronavirus on Saturday night, brining the number of diseased over the weekend to six and the total since the outbreak of the virus to 62.

It was also reported that over the past 24 hours, 532 PA residents were diagnosed with the virus, bringing the number of active carriers to 7,759.

9,587 cases have been confirmed thus far in PA-controlled territories, with 1,770 patients recovered of the virus.

16 CV-19 patients are currently in critical condition. According to the PA's Health Ministry, the coronavirus-related mortality rate stands at 0.64%. The PA says it has so far carried out 157,706 CV-19 tests.