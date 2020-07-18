|
Tamuz 26, 5780 , 18/07/20
RNC announces limited convention
The Republican National Committee announced it would be hosting a scaled-back party convention of just around 2,500 people on Aug 27-30.
The event, originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, was moved to Jacksonville, Florida, when Charlotte's mayor failed to commit to allowing a full audience to be in attendance.
Per a Washington Times report, on the last day of the convention, when Trump is expected to accept the party nomination, an additional 4,500 individuals are expected to be on hand.
