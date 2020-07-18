PA diplomat claims terrorists in Israeli jails not given disinfectants

Senior PA diplomat and former Arafat aid, Saeb Erekat, accused Israel of committing war crimes against Arab "security inmates" serving sentences for terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Erekat said prisoners in Israeli jails were not provided disinfectant and cleaning materials and that 300 of 700 "security prisoners" were suffering of chronic illnesses and required immediate treatment.

Erekat called on the international community to investigate "crimes" committed by Israel as the "Occupying Entity."