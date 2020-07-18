Tlaib: My position on Israel has been misinterpreted

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) argued in an interview with a local Jewish outlet in Detroit that she is not anti-Semitic while adding that her position on Israel has been “misinterpreted or not fully understood” by the media.

“If people saw me more as a granddaughter, versus a congressmember, they would understand why I have said we need to push for true equality and justice in Israel,” Tlaib said in an interview with The Detroit Jewish News, as quoted by Jewish Insider.

