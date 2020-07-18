Record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 237,743 in 24 hours, Reuters reported.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

