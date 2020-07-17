ICC goes to recess without deciding on Israel 'war crimes' probe

The International Criminal Court in The Hague on Friday went on its summer recess without making a decision on whether the Court’s Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has the authority to open an investigation into war crimes against the State of Israel and determine the territorial boundaries within which the investigation will take place.

Ynet reported that Israel had been making preparations for the possibility that the Court's pre-trial panel would publish its decision before the start of the recess.

