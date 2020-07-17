Kindergarten teacher dies from coronavirus

Shalva Zalfreund, a kindergarten teacher in Petah Tikva, passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

"Shalva was an amazing teacher and educated many children in the city, may her memory be a blessing," said Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg on Friday.

