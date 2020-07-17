Bader Ginsburg reveals she is undergoing cancer treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer.

The treatment is yielding "positive results," the 87-year-old justice said in a statement quoted by CNN, adding that she remains "fully able" to continue in her post.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)