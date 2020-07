17:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Judge in Tel Aviv court tests positive for COVID-19 A judge in Tel Aviv's Shalom Court has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Two court employees with whom he was in contact have been placed in isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs