Knesset Member Moshe Abutbul (Shas, the Sephardic ultra-orthodox party) reacted today to the discontinuation of a bus line that had been running on Shabbat in Ramat Gan, a subrub of Tel Aviv.

"This week we got the news that a bus line in Ramat Gan that had been operating on Shabbat was canceled due to lack of public interest in riding it. This shows that the people want a country with Jewish character," Abutbul said.