Muslms condemn kiosk at entrance to Hebron's Machpelah Cave

A snack bar kiosk set up at the entrance to the Cave of Machpelah (Cave of the Patriarchs) has evoked the ire of the Waqf or Muslim body that oversees Islamic religious sites. The cave is divided into a Jewish prayer area on one side that includes the graves of Abraham, Isaaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah, and a mosque on the other.

Calling the snack bar kiosk "damaging to the sanctity of the mosque," a Waqf spokesman also objected for the same reason to the installation of automated stairs that improve handicapped access to the cave.

It should be noted that Muslims consider the graves of the patriarchs to be those of Muslims and they consider Jesus to have been a Muslim too.