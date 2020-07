16:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Last-minute decision: Restaurants to remain open until Tuesday In a last minute decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz, restaurants will be allowed to remain open for regular service until Tuesday. After that, the new regulations that restrict restaurant business to take out orders and curb side pick up will go into effect. ► ◄ Last Briefs