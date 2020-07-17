|
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
Minister Ohana to Att-Gen: You're not taking threats against PM seriously
Minister for Internal Security Amir Ohana has asked the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, to investigate threats made against the prime minister.
"You are not taking the threats on the life of the prime minister and his family seriously; in fact, you are behaving in the manner of a person who is waging a personal battle against [Netanyahu]," Ohana stated.
