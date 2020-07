14:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Jaffa Arabs hold protest march against plans to build over Muslim cemetery Arab residents of Jaffa are holding a protest march today, in the hope that they will succeed in pressuring the Tel Aviv-Yaffo municipality to cancel its plans to build a homeless shelter on the site of the ​​historic Al-Isaf Muslim Cemetery in Jaffa. ► ◄ Last Briefs