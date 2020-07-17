Lapid: Bibi is confusing what's good for him with what's good for Israel

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid has again attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, this time for the prime minister's criticism of senior Treasury official Shaul Meridor.

"Bibi [Netanyahu] is, as usual, confusing what's good for him with what's good for the country," he said. "It's absolutely the job of the person in charge of budgeting to express his opinion on a plan that would destroy the economy ... If he hadn't done so, he would have been remiss. Bibi is the one who messed up - and Bibi is the one who should go."