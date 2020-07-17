UK PM Boris Johnson: We made many mistakes, but we're learning from them

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asserted that the lockdowns imposed in the United Kingdom undoubtedly saved thousands of lives.

"Britain made many mistakes," he admitted, "and we're still making them, which is unfortunately only natural. But Britain is also learning from her mistakes," he stressed.

Johnson has announced that the country will be making extensive preparations for an expected "second wave" of the coronavirus this coming winter, with massive investment in the National Health Service (NHS) in order to properly equip hospitals with PPE and ventilators.