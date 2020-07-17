|
13:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
Kiryat Yearim council head in quarantine - in his office
The head of the Kiryat Yearim regional council, Yitzhak Ravitz, has gone into isolation after it emerged that he had been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier.
"After consulting with the Health Ministry, it was decided that the council head would enter quarantine, remaining in his office in the municipality in order to be able to continue to deal with the pressing issues of the day," a statement from his office reads.
Last Briefs