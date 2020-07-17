|
Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
Australian researchers design Covid-19 test with results in 20 minutes
According to a report in the South China Morning Post, researchers in Australia's Monash University have designed a new test for Covid-19 that gives results within 20 minutes.
The test uses blood samples and can detect both current and previous infection. Researchers claim they can test hundreds of samples per hour. They have now filed for a patent and have applied for government aid to ramp up production.
