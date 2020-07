11:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 A Saudi scholar, Muhammed, and the Jews of Arabian Peninsula Read more Jews had a long history in the Arabian Peninsula prior to Muhammad's birth. and he was close with them - until he killed them. So let us take the Saudi scholar who just published an article in an Israeli journal saying his differences with the Jews were political and not religious with a grain of salt. Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs