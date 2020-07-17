PM: Treasury officials working to hold up gov't grants to citizens

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is continuing to direct criticism at the Treasury's head of budgeting, Shaul Meridor, claiming that Meridor is acting to prevent the implementation of the government's plan to give grants to Israeli citizens.

"It's unbelievable what's happening here," Netanyahu said. "Simply unbelievable that officials are acting to prevent the implementation of government decisions and are actively working against the government. We won't let this continue."