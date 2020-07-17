Victoria, Australia reports record 428 new cases in last day

The Australian state of Victoria has announced a record 428 new cases of coronavirus in the last day, the New Zealand Herald reports.

So far, 5,165 cases have been reported across Victoria and 32 deaths, with three in the last day (two men in their 70s and 80s, and a woman in her 80s).

28 of yesterday's new cases have been linked to known outbreaks, and the other cases are still being investigated.