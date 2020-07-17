UK poll: 59% of people fear using public transport

Although around 80% of workers in London rely on public transport to get to work, just 25% of those polled recently said they felt comfortable using public transportation during this epidemic period, and the number of travelers on the London Underground is down to just 20% of pre-epidemic figures, data from the UK Department of Transport reveals.

An article in The Telegraph details the changes in commuting habits of Britons, noting that 59% of people questioned in the above-mentioned poll said that they were not very or not at all comfortable with the idea of resuming use of public transport, even though 52% of people were comfortable with the idea of going back to work in their offices.

Car use is back to 95% of pre-epidemic levels across the country, but bus travel (in London) is at just 41% of previous levels (up from a low of 16%). Outside London, bus travel is still at just 31% of previous levels.