Georgia governor Vs Atlanta mayor in battle over face masks

The governor of Georgia and the mayor of Atlanta are involved in a dispute over the limits of their powers, after mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms attempted to enforce the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

AP reports that Governor Brian Kemp has filed a lawsuit in which he claims that Atlanta's mayor overstepped her authority: "Governor Kemp must be allowed, as the chief executive of this state, to manage the public health emergency without Mayor Bottoms issuing void and unenforceable orders which only serve to confuse the public."