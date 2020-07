09:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Trump’s defining moment at Mount Rushmore Read more Pres. Trump is at his best when he travels the high road and stands on the high ground. He did that at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs