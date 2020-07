09:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Senior US official tells Israel: Don't stymie plans for Palestinian state According to a report in Kan News, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who heads the US Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, said that the United States has requested of Israel not to take any steps that will prevent the realization of the vision for a Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs