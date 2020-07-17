|
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
US Democratic Party tells members not to attend next month's convention
"Members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee" for the Democratic party's national convention in August, a senior adviser to the convention committee wrote in an email, quoted by The Guardian.
Yesterday, the Republican National Committee announced its intention to scale back its own convention, which will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, in August.
