Blue & White minister Schuster expresses support of new gov't restrictions

Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster (Blue & White) has expressed his support of the government's new regulations designed to curb coronavirus transmission.

"These are appropriate measures to be taking in light of the doubling of contagion in the last week," he said. "If we don't make drastic changes, the health system could be on the brink of crisis within just weeks."

Schuster added that, "This is a real threat, as the events of the past week have shown. Now is the time to let the Defense Ministry and the IDF take a more central role in dealing with the crisis."