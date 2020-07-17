2 men arrested for throwing stones at Tel Aviv bank following demonstration

Two young men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at a branch of the Discount Bank last Saturday night, following the demonstration that took place nearby at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.

A search of the suspects' Tel Aviv apartment led to the discovery of various dangerous items such as smoke grenades, which police suspect the two intended to use at demonstrations.

The pair will be brought before the District Court this morning and police are expected to request an extension of their remand.