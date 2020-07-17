08:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 MK Lapid: 'The government has gone off the rails' Opposition head MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) took to Twitter this morning to attack the government. "The government has gone off the rails," he wrote. "It has lost public confidence. What we need this morning (not to mention four months ago) is effective management [of the coronavirus crisis], organized data, proper strategy, and clear explanations for the public. We need a functioning government that we can rely on." ► ◄ Last Briefs