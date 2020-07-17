|
Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
US intelligence says Iran on high alert following mystery explosions
A senior American official has told CNN that intelligence reports received from various US agencies indicate that Iran's air defense systems have been on high alert in the last few days, following mysterious fires that broke out in several locations in the Islamic Republic.
According to the official quoted, Iranian air defense batteries have been readied to launch surface-to-air missiles immediately upon detection of a threat.
