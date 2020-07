07:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Fire breaks out in residential building in Givat Shmuel, extinguished A fire broke out this morning in a multi-storey building in Givat Shmuel. Fire fighters battled the flames and conducted searches of the building to ensure no one was in immediate danger, after ordering all residents to remain shuttered in their homes. No injuries were reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs