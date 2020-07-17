ICC ruling on prosecution of Israelis for 'war crimes' expected within days

According to a report in the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, there is great trepidation in the political and legal spheres regarding the upcoming ruling of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, expected in the next few days.

Most assessments agree that the Court will decide that it does have the authority to try Israelis for war crimes in Judea and Samaria, following the position of the Court's chief prosecutor, Fattou Bensouda. This is despite the fact that Israel has never accepted the authority of the court over its citizens, and that it believes that the Court does not have the right to intervene on matters related to the dispute between Israel and the Palestinians.