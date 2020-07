06:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20 Steinitz: 'A 10-day lockdown should've been imposed a month ago' Read more Energy Minister: I prefer a short-term lockdown over being dragged into a long campaign that will last several months. ► ◄ Last Briefs