06:24
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
Jordanian court dissolves local Muslim Brotherhood branch
Jordan's top court has dissolved the country's branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, an official said Thursday, citing the group's failure to "rectify its legal status".
"The Court of Cassation yesterday (Wednesday) issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved... for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law," the official said, according to AFP, requesting anonymity.
