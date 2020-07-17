|
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
Two German men arrested over anti-Semitic posts online
Two German men were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of spearheading a far-right group that posted pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic material online, prosecutors said, according to The Associated Press.
A suspect accused of co-founding the “Goyim Party Germany” group in 2016 and identified only as Fadi J. in line with German privacy laws was arrested in the Dutch town of Heerlen, federal prosecutors said.
