Doctor recovers from coronavirus, then tests positive again

A doctor from Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer who contracted coronavirus during the month of April has now been diagnosed once again as positive for the virus, Channel 13 News reported on Thursday.

After being infected in April, the doctor suffered from fever, cough and muscle aches. In May and June, she underwent additional tests, all of which came back negative. This month she was examined again after coming into contact with a confirmed case, and was found to be positive for the virus.