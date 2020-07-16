23:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Hendel: Don't shut down the educational institutions Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel called at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting not to shut down the country’s educational institutions. “There is a lack of transparency, there must be uniform criteria in deciding where closures occur. I call to leaving the early childhood centers and schools open as much as is possible. Do not rush to close things, it will paralyze the economy," Hendel warned. ► ◄ Last Briefs