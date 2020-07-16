23:50
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20

Hendel: Don't shut down the educational institutions

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel called at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting not to shut down the country’s educational institutions.

“There is a lack of transparency, there must be uniform criteria in deciding where closures occur. I call to leaving the early childhood centers and schools open as much as is possible. Do not rush to close things, it will paralyze the economy," Hendel warned.

