News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Hendel: Don't shut down the educational institutions
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel called at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting not to shut down the country’s educational institutions.
“There is a lack of transparency, there must be uniform criteria in deciding where closures occur. I call to leaving the early childhood centers and schools open as much as is possible. Do not rush to close things, it will paralyze the economy," Hendel warned.
